Martin started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 9-5 loss to Seattle.

Martin has started both games in left field since the Rangers sent Joey Gallo to the Yankees. He's batting just .167 with a .546 OPS, but the 25-year-old Martin is expected to be one of several young Rangers populating the lineup from now until the end of the season. Martin along with Eli White will get outfield opportunities.