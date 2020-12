Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday which includes an invitation to big-league camp.

Just 25 years old, Martin could certainly have a big-league future ahead of him, though he's shown very little in 51 plate appearances at the highest level for the Pirates, hitting just .200/.294/.244. He's yet to properly conquer Triple-A, either, hitting a modest .242/.297/.383 in 640 plate appearances at that level.