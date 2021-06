Martin was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock prior to Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Martin was recalled Sunday and recorded a walk during the win over the Royals. He'll return to Round Rock after just one game with the Rangers, as John Hicks was called up to provide catching depth with Jose Trevino managing a forearm contusion. Martin figures to be a candidate to make his way back to the majors sometime later this summer.