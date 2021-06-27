Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will start Sunday's game against the Royals in left field.

Willie Calhoun's (forearm) placement on the 10-day IL opened up a spot for Martin to rejoin the 26-man roster. Martin slashed .171/.216/.257 during his initial stint with the club and will likely serve primarily as an extra outfielder for the time being. It's worth noting that it could be a short stay with the big club, as David Dahl (ribs) appears close to being activated from the injured list.