site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jason-martin-remains-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jason Martin: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Martin isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins.
Martin will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as Eli White appears to have supplanted him on the depth chart. White will start in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read