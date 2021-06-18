site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jason Martin: Sitting second straight
RotoWire Staff
Martin is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Twins.
Eli White will start in left field, with Martin set to sit for the second day in a row and fourth time in seven games.
