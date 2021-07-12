Martin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 loss against the Athletics.
Martin singled his first time up to begin the third and then stole second for his first stolen bag of the year. The 25-year-old has been up and down between the big-league club and Triple-A Round Rock all season long and is slashing .163/.250/.233 with a homer, four RBI, two runs scored, two steals and a 5:27 BB:K over 48 plate appearances. It's unclear what the Rangers' plans for him are after the All-Star break concludes.