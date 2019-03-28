Rangers' Jeanmar Gomez: Added to roster
The Rangers selected Gomez's contract Thursday and will include him on the Opening Day roster.
Gomez was one of three non-roster invitees to break camp with the Rangers, joining infielder Logan Forsythe and outfielder Hunter Pence. The 31-year-old right-hander is expected to work in middle relief for Texas to begin the season.
