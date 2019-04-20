Gomez allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 7-2 loss to Houston.

Gomez had been a reasonably serviceable arm out of the Rangers' bullpen until he had to face the hottest hitting team in baseball. The Astros pummeled starter Drew Smyly, who lasted just 3.2 innings, setting the stage for a line of Texas relievers. Gomez squelched a threat in the fourth inning but was tattooed for three consecutive doubles and a single in the fifth inning before getting pulled. The 31-year-old will continue in a middle-relief role for now.