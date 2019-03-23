General manager Jon Daniels said Saturday that Gomez would be included on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers will select Gomez's contract after the veteran right-hander yielded only two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out nine over 10.1 innings in Cactus League play. The 31-year-old is expected to fill a middle-relief role out of the Texas bullpen.