Gomez agreed to a minor-league contract with Texas on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gomez will provide additional bullpen depth to the Rangers' system after spending the 2018 campaign with the White Sox. He appeared in 26 big-league games last season, logging a pedestrian 4.68 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 25 innings of relief.

