Rangers' Jeanmar Gomez: Inks deal with Rangers
Gomez agreed to a minor-league contract with Texas on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gomez will provide additional bullpen depth to the Rangers' system after spending the 2018 campaign with the White Sox. He appeared in 26 big-league games last season, logging a pedestrian 4.68 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 25 innings of relief.
More News
-
White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Contract purchased from minors•
-
White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Set to return Friday•
-
White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Nursing sore shoulder•
-
White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Inks minor-league deal with White Sox•
-
Jeanmar Gomez: Released from minor-league deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...