Mathis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Mathis will sit for the second time in the series while Tim Federowicz gets another turn behind the plate. It's still expected that Mathis will command the larger portion of a timeshare at catcher until Isiah Kiner-Falefa (finger) returns from the 10-day injured list and likely bumps Federowicz off the active roster.