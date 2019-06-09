Mathis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

After starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Mathis will sit in favor of Tim Federowicz for the series finale. Following Isiah Kiner-Falefa's (finger) move to the 10-day injured list earlier in the weekend, Mathis is projected to serve as the Rangers' primary backstop for at least the next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories