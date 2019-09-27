Mathis (back) has been shut down for the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

This should not come as shock since Mathis hadn't played since Sept. 14. He was hoping to get into a lineup at some point before the end of the season, but the back injury never improved to the point where he could play. The 36-year-old backstop, who is under contract for one more season, started 76 games and played in 88 overall for the Rangers, the most starts and games played since 2011 when he was with the Angels. The Rangers may cut back on his playing time in 2020, but first they need to evaluate Jose Trevino and determine if he's ready for the No. 1 job.