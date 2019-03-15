Rangers' Jeff Mathis: Expected to split time
Mathis and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will split time evenly behind the plate this season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The latest news contradicts reports from earlier in the offseason, when the Rangers had suggested that Mathis would be the team's primary catcher. The veteran only really had fantasy appeal in very deep leagues where anyone with consistent playing time was worth rostering, as he owns an awful .198/.258/.306 career slash line. With that playing time now in doubt, it's hard to find a reason to consider Mathis.
