Play

Mathis (hamstring) has been given rehabilitation instructions, but a scheduled re-examination has been put on hold, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Both Mathis and Jose Trevino (finger) are in the same circumstances. They will rehab their injuries while MLB is suspended, then be examined once normal baseball activity resumes, which could happen in May. They are competing to be the backup catcher to starter Robinson Chirinos.

More News
Our Latest Stories