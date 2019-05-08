Mathis will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Pirates, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers' timeshare at catcher has tilted in Mathis' favor lately, with the veteran settling in behind the plate for the fourth time in six games. Isiah Kiner-Falefa offers the more intriguing fantasy profile of the two backstops, but Mathis' pitch-framing skills should earn him at least semi-regular work throughout the season.