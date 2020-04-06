Rangers' Jeff Mathis: Fully recovered
Mathis is fully recovered from a pulled left hamstring, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
General manager Jon Daniels noted that Mathis lacks the ability to test the leg under normal conditions. He is competing for the No. 2 catcher spot behind Robinson Chirinos. Mathis hit .250 with one home run and three strikeouts in 12 plate appearances this spring.
