Mathis will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Rockies.
Mathis will be making his fourth start in five games and looks poised to continue seeing an uptick in opportunities while Robinson Chirinos (ankle) is on the injured list. Chirinos' absence puts Mathis on the radar in AL-only leagues and mixed leagues that start two catchers, but the real-life value the veteran backstop gives to the Rangers will overwhelmingly come on defense. The 37-year-old is a career .195/.254/.299 hitter over 15-plus seasons in the big leagues.