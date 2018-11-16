Mathis has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Mathis spent the last two seasons with the Diamondbacks, although he appeared in just 129 games over that span. He's certainly experienced struggles at the dish of late (.200/.272/.272 slash line last season) but adds value behind the plate. Mathis figures to have shot to win the backup job behind Isiah Kiner-Falefa in spring training.