Rangers' Jeff Mathis: Likely to play often
The Rangers want Mathis to start more than half of their games behind the plate, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
That's a pretty big ask of a catcher that turns 36 during the first week of the season. Mathis' most starts as a catcher occurred in 2008 when he made 90. Since then, his career path has been as a dependable backup. If Mathis can't hold up, then the Rangers will be asking a lot from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, an infielder turned catcher.
