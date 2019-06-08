Mathis started and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's loss to Oakland.

The Rangers placed Isiah Kiner-Falefa (finger) on the injured list Friday, which moves Mathis to the top spot on the depth chart. Texas also acquired Tim Federowicz from the Indians on Friday, and he'll serve as the backup catcher. Mathis should be the primary starter, but his bat is not very appealing. After his hitless night Friday, Mathis is batting just .146 for the season.

