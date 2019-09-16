Mathis isn't expected to be available for at least the next four or five days while he manages a strained lower back, the Associated Press reports.

The injury will prevent Mathis from appearing in either of the Rangers' two games in Houston to begin the week, though he could be ready to play during the team's weekend series in Oakland. Mathis had already noticed a downsized role in recent weeks, and the injury should only further entrench Jose Trevino as the Rangers' top backstop.