Rangers' Jeff Mathis: Rangers expecting a lot
The Rangers want Mathis to start more than half of their games behind the plate, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
That's a pretty big ask of a catcher that turns 36-years-old during the first week of the season. Mathis' most starts as a catcher occurred in 2008 when he made 90. Since then, his career path has been as a dependable backup. If Mathis can't hold up, then the Rangers are asking a lot from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, an infielder turned catcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
40 burning questions for 2019
How will the Dodgers distribute playing time? Are Christian Yelich's numbers in any way sustainable?...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.