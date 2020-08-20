site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jeff-mathis-remains-on-bench-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jeff Mathis: Remains on bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mathis isn't starting Thursday against the Padres.
Mathis has gone hitless in his last six at-bats, and he'll take a seat once again Thursday. Jose Trevino will handle the catching duties again against the Padres.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read