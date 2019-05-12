Mathis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mathis will ride the pine for the second time in the series while Isiah Kiner-Falefa receives another turn behind the plate. The Rangers continue to deploy a rough timeshare between the two backstops, but the arrangement has tilted slightly in Mathis' favor thus far. He's drawn 20 starts to Kiner-Falefa's 18 this season.