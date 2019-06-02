Mathis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Mathis started three of the past four games, but the Rangers continue to deploy a near-even timeshare arrangement at catcher. The veteran has logged 29 of the starts at catcher this season, giving him the narrowest of edges over Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who will make his 28th start Sunday.

