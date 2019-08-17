Mathis is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Twins, Levi Weaver of The Athletic repots.

Jose Trevino gets the start behind the plate and will hit ninth against right-hander Jose Berrios as the two catchers continue to split playing time. Mathis is just 2-for-17 with two walks in his last seven starts. The veteran backstop is slashing .170/.219/.227 in 151 plate appearances against righties.