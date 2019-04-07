Mathis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mathis and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have been alternating starts behind the plate over the past week in what looks to be a true timeshare at the position. Even if he ends up seeing a larger portion of the starts over time, Mathis, who is primarily valued for his pitch-framing skills, won't offer much fantasy appeal.