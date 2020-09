Mathis went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Rangers' 6-1 win over the Astros.

Mathis took Brandon Bielak deep to left in the seventh on a full count fastball to put the Rangers back in front 4-1. The 37-year-old backstop is hitting .161/.221/.355 with three home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored in 24 games this season.