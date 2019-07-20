Mathis is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Manager Chris Woodward has had Mathis and Tim Federowicz alternate turns behind the plate in every game since July 2, making the Texas catching situation a true timeshare. As has been the case throughout his career, Mathis has offered little in the way of offensive production when he's played, batting just .157 with two home runs in 171 plate appearances.