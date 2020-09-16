Mathis will start at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday against the Astros.

Mathis has served as a clear backup catcher with Texas for most of the season, but the deadline-day deal that sent Robinson Chirinos to the Mets coupled with Jose Trevino's (wrist) move to the injured list has allowed the veteran backstop to rise up the depth chart. He'll be getting his fourth start in seven games, as he and youngster Sam Huff have been alternating turns behind the plate. A career .195 hitter with limited pop, Mathis shouldn't be on the fantasy radar, even in most AL-only leagues.