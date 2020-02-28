Rangers' Jeff Mathis: Starting Friday
Mathis (back) is starting behind the plate in Friday's Cactus League game against the Angels.
Mathis missed the closing stretch of 2019 with a back injury, but it won't impact his status for the upcoming season. The 36-year-old had a .158/.209/.224 slash line with two home runs in 88 games last season and is competing for the backup catching job with Jose Trevino.
