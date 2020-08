Mathis went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

The stolen base was just Mathis' 12th in 925 career MLB games. He made his fourth start in 14 games, as Robinson Chirinos was given a routine day off. The 37-year-old backstop is 3-for-9 with a triple and an RBI.