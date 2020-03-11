Rangers' Jeff Mathis: Suffers pulled hamstring
Mathis is currently dealing with a pulled hamstring, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The veteran catcher's status is currently questionable and a clearer timeline for his recovery should be available in the coming days. Mathis missed the closing stretch of the 2019 season with a back strain but was fully healthy heading into spring training. With Jose Trevino (finger) also battling an injury, Isiah Kinder-Falefa could experience an uptick in playing time until the Rangers' catching depth returns to full strength.
