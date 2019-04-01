Mathis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Cubs.

Mathis was in the middle of the Rangers' come-from-behind win. He coaxed a walk in the fourth inning and came home on Delino DeShields' grand slam, then he homered in the sixth to slash a three-run gap to two. The 36-year-old backstop has started two of the first three games and figures to split time evenly with Isiah Kiner-Falefa.