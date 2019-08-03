Mathis is out of the lineup Saturday against the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jose Trevino will make his season debut behind the plate and hit ninth against lefty Matthew Boyd. Though Mathis is 5-for-11 with two runs scored in his last three starts, the 36-year-old backstop is slashing .168/.219/.235 with just nine RBI in 179 at-bats this season.