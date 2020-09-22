site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jeff Mathis: Takes seat Tuesday
Mathis isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Mathis will take a seat once again after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout Monday. Sam Huff will take over behind the plate Tuesday.
