Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Activated from injury list
Springs (biceps) was activated from the 60-day injured list Sunday and was added to the team's 40-man roster.
Springs was shaky in the majors prior to going down with left biceps tendinitis. He posted a 6.23 ERA while allowing 18 earned runs and owning a 25:18 K:BB ratio over 26 innings pitched. The numbers are not better than Locke St. John's, who he replaced on the team's 40-man roster, but the changeup specialist is a more well-regarded prospect than St. John and will get his shot to redeem himself in the final stretch of the season.
