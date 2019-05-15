Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Back with big club
Springs was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Springs will take the roster spot of Wei-Chieh Huang, who was optioned to Nashville on Wednesday. The 26-year-old southpaw opened the season with the big club but was sent back to the minors after compiling a 5.25 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB in 12 innings of relief. He'll likely fill a middle-relief role during his time with the Rangers.
