Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Being considered as starter
Springs could get a start before the end of the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Springs served as the "opener" for Sunday's game, tossing 44 pitches over three scoreless innings before turning the game over to Ariel Jurado. The left-hander has experience as a starter in the minor leagues and has pitched well since his promotion to the majors. With the Rangers desperately in need of starters for 2019, Springs has manager Jeff Banister considering him for a start over the final few weeks. "The decision today was whether or not to send him out for a fourth inning," Banister said. "He has done a lot of good things since he has been here and we have talked about that during this process. We'll have more of those discussions toward the end of the season. Obviously, the young man hasn't done anything to keep him from doing that, but we also have to think about his number of pitches and innings." Jurado's spot in the rotation will come up another three times, which gives the Rangers an opportunity to stretch out Springs before giving him a starter's workload.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....