Springs could get a start before the end of the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Springs served as the "opener" for Sunday's game, tossing 44 pitches over three scoreless innings before turning the game over to Ariel Jurado. The left-hander has experience as a starter in the minor leagues and has pitched well since his promotion to the majors. With the Rangers desperately in need of starters for 2019, Springs has manager Jeff Banister considering him for a start over the final few weeks. "The decision today was whether or not to send him out for a fourth inning," Banister said. "He has done a lot of good things since he has been here and we have talked about that during this process. We'll have more of those discussions toward the end of the season. Obviously, the young man hasn't done anything to keep him from doing that, but we also have to think about his number of pitches and innings." Jurado's spot in the rotation will come up another three times, which gives the Rangers an opportunity to stretch out Springs before giving him a starter's workload.