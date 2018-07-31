Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Contract purchased from minors

Springs had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Springs will join the Rangers' bullpen after the club traded away Jake Diekman and Keone Kela within the past 24 hours. Across 13 appearances with Round Rock, Springs logged a 2.79 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 19.1 innings. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots while with the team.

