Play

Springs was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday.

Springs experienced some struggles in his second year of major-league work in 2019 as he posted a 6.40 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over 32.1 innings. The southpaw now owns a 4.90 ERA over two seasons in the majors, and it's unclear whether a he'll be able to gain a major-league roster spot given his inconsistency on the mound. Right-hander Jimmy Herget was claimed off waivers by the Rangers in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories