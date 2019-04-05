Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Earns multi-inning relief win
Springs (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three to earn his first win of the season Thursday against the Angels.
Springs relieved a laboring Edinson Volquez in the fourth inning with the Rangers up, 6-2, and coasted to a relief win after his teammates put up three more runs in the fifth. He's one of a few bullpen members on staff to pitch multiple innings in the event starters can't get deep. This was the fourth relief win for the 5-2 Rangers. Starters have pitched into the fifth inning twice in seven games, but the offense (6.4 runs per game) has carried Texas to its early-season success, making winners of relievers.
More News
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Earns Opening Day spot•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Enters for injured starter•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Gets save chance Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Being considered as starter•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Fires three scoreless innings•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Will open Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...