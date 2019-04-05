Springs (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three to earn his first win of the season Thursday against the Angels.

Springs relieved a laboring Edinson Volquez in the fourth inning with the Rangers up, 6-2, and coasted to a relief win after his teammates put up three more runs in the fifth. He's one of a few bullpen members on staff to pitch multiple innings in the event starters can't get deep. This was the fourth relief win for the 5-2 Rangers. Starters have pitched into the fifth inning twice in seven games, but the offense (6.4 runs per game) has carried Texas to its early-season success, making winners of relievers.