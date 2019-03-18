Springs allowed four hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 scoreless innings Sunday against Arizona.

Springs was summoned into action when starter Yohander Mendez left with an elbow injury. Springs is no stranger to extended outings. The former starter went four outs or longer in 13 of his 18 appearances last season for Texas, including a couple of games as an opener. The Rangers are not planning on deploying openers in 2019, so Springs will have a more traditional role as a multi-out reliever that could step in for an injured starter.