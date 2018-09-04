Springs tossed two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Angels.

Springs managed to provide the Rangers with two solid innings to begin the ballgame, and he was relieved in the third by Ariel Jurado. Springs has now turned in three straight scoreless outings (five innings), and he owns an impressive 2.29 ERA with 21 strikeouts through 19.2 frames this season. Since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on July 31, he's served as reliable option out of the bullpen.