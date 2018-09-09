Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Fires three scoreless innings
Springs took a no-decision despite tossing three shutout innings Sunday, allowing just one hit and striking out two in the 7-3 loss to Oakland.
Springs was fantastic in an "opener" role before Ariel Jurado took over in the fourth inning and promptly gave up five runs, spoiling Springs' chance to notch a win. The 25-year-old hasn't allowed a run since Aug. 20 and now owns a strong 1.99 ERA in 22.2 innings on the year.
