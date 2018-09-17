Springs entered Sunday's game in the ninth inning with a 3-2 lead and promptly blew the save opportunity. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in a 7-3 loss to the Padres.

Springs was given the save chance because Jose Leclerc was unavailable after throwing 38 pitches in consecutive appearances Friday and Saturday. Springs has little experience in a closing role, but the 26-year-old left-hander earned a reputation as a reliable arm out of the bullpen since making his major-league debut in late July. Prior to Sunday's dumpster-fire, he had a 1.82 ERA in 13 appearances and hadn't allowed an earned run since Aug. 20.