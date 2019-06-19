Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Lands on injured list
Springs landed on the 10-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis Wednesday.
Springs owns a poor 6.23 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP in 26 innings for the Rangers this season. It's not clear how much time he's expected to miss. Joe Palumbo was recalled from Double-A Frisco in a corresponding move.
