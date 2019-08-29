Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Springs (biceps) will make his next rehab appearance for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Springs will move his rehab to the highest level of the minors after losing a pair of perfect innings for the team's Arizona League affiliate, striking out three batters in the process. The southpaw has been on the shelf since mid-June with biceps tendinitis but is trending towards rejoining the Rangers sometime in September.
More News
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Lands on injured list•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Rust shows in Sunday's loss•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Back with big club•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Piling up innings•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Earns multi-inning relief win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...